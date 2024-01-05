Mariachi Las Águilas Performs May 3-4 for Cinco de Mayo

The Eastern Washington University Mariachi Las Águilas band is partnering with award-winning soloists for two upcoming performances for Cinco de Mayo, in celebration of American heritage.

Tenor José Iñiguez, of Washington state, and Mezzo-Soprano Mareanne Silva de Colima, of Mexico, will join the mariachi band for performances on May 3 and May 4, to be held in Cheney and Spokane. The concerts are produced by EWU Mariachi and SFCC Latinos Unidos and Encanto Arts.

The first concert will be held on EWU’s Cheney campus from noon-12:50 p.m., Friday, May 3, at the EWU Music Recital Hall. Admission is free and street parking is available.

The second concert will be held from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, May 4, in the SFCC Student Union Building 17, Lounge A-C. The free event features piñatas and games for children, along with fruit cups with chamoy and tajin, followed by dinner and the concert. Free parking is available.

For more information, please contact Sheila Woodward swoodward1@ewu.edu.

To request accommodations at EWU, please contact Jody Graves at jgraves@ewu.edu. To request accommodation at SFCC, please contact Dean Francisco Salinas at francisco.salinas@sfcc.spokane.edu

