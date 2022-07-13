Career Center Academic Year Filled with Successes

Home » Career Center Academic Year Filled with Successes
EWU students connected with Terry Nichols, co-owner and vice president of sales and marketing at Dry Fly Distilling.

The EWU Career Center worked with thousands of students this year, helping them develop skills and build connections to land internships and jobs in their fields.

The center brought together students, alumni, faculty, staff and employers dedicated to supporting the longterm success of Eastern students.

This Eagle-community collaboration gave the center the bandwidth to host its first in-person FUSE Career Fair in two years; partner with the EWU Food Pantry to provide workshop attendees with 180 basic necessity bags; welcome Boeing for the first ever on-campus recruitment visit; connect students with employer worksite networking sessions and offer the first alumni supported LindedIn workshop series.

Here are some of the 2021-2022 highlights by the numbers:

  • Employers shared more than 70,200 job and internship opportunities with students
  • Students submitted 7,563 internship and job applications through Handshake
  • 1,529 students added resumes to their Handshake profiles
  • More than 1,000 students completed appointments with career advisors
  • Students attended more than 587 professional events that were hosted on Handshake
  • 378 students engaged with 194 employers during 5 different career fairs
  • 353 students worked with the Career Center to complete internships

