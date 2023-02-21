Board of Trustees Meeting to be held on Feb. 23-24

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24.

The meeting will be held on the Cheney campus with a virtual option, with information and links posted below. The agenda is available on the Board of Trustees website. In addition, please see the message from President McMahan highlighting special presentations for the meetings.

Thursday, Feb. 23 1-5 p.m. on the Cheney Campus – Tawanka 215 B/C Participate via Zoom

Or by Phone at 1.253.215.8782, meeting ID: 987 7040 3148

Friday, Feb. 24 8 8 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Cheney Campus – Tawanka 215 B/C

Participate via Zoom

Or by Phone at 1.253.215.8782, meeting ID: 960 3927 8403

EWU President Shari McMahan sent out the following campus message with some highlights of special presentations to the BOT:

Dear Colleagues,

On February 23 and 24, we will hold the first Board meeting of 2023, and I’d like to extend an invitation to join us as we discuss important campus information. I am proud of the work our faculty and staff do in support of the EWU mission, and Board meetings are our opportunities to highlight our programs, achievements, goals, and progress.

If your schedule allows, please join us in person or online for all or part of the two-day meeting. The full agenda is posted on the Board webpage. Highlights of the upcoming meeting include:

SRA Update:

Co-Champions Provost Anderson and Vice President Voves will present the Board with an overview of the strategic resource allocation process work to date. While the Board has no formal role in the process, communication and transparency are important for overall success. This presentation will include information about the work of the Facilitation Team, selection of task force members, and an overview of the SRA website and communication plan. The presentation will also include a brief look-ahead at the upcoming phases and timeline.

Sustainability Update:

At the request of the Board of Trustees, each meeting will include an update on current campus sustainability measures. Vice President Mary Voves, Shawn King and Erick Budsberg will discuss campus decarbonization options, primarily focused on alternative approaches to natural gas-powered heating systems. A tour of the boiler plant and a brief look into the utility tunnels under campus will occur prior to the meeting.

Community Connections Highlights

Dr. Drew Ayers and recent EWU graduates will speak about the Film program’s involvement with the Spokane International Film Festival and the ways in which this partnership engages the community, provides opportunities for EWU students to showcase their work, and maintains connections with EWU alumni in the region. Dr. Ayers will also speak about EWU Film’s partnership with alum Jim Orr and their upcoming trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Laura Thayer, AVP for Philanthropy and Campaign Engagement, will present on the importance of collaborating with alumni like Mr. Orr to engage alumni and supporters and create resources and experiences that benefit student success on their path to graduation and beyond.

Communication Sciences and Disorders will present highlights of the 50-year-old hands-on, intensive summer program; the Successful Stuttering Management Program (SSMP) provides supervised practice opportunities for graduate students in Communication Sciences and Disorders in stuttering management while teaching adult/adolescent participants who stutter to manage overt and covert stuttering. Two EWU students will be featured: a CMSD senior and former camp participant and a second-year graduate student who received supervised practice experience last summer.

Annual Clery Report

The Police Department will present the annual Clery Report which provides the campus community transparency around campus crime and crime statistics. The report also informs the campus community on how to report a crime, information on building safety and emergency awareness.

Again, we appreciate the faculty and staff involved in all of the presentations to the Board. Campus engagement is important, and I hope you will consider attending or watching the Board meeting.

Thank you,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President