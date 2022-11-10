Benefits Office – Open Enrollment FSA/DCAP Information

The EWU Benefits Office has information for Medical Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA) and Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP) to help with annual re-enrollment.

FSAs allow you to set aside pretax money from your paycheck to pay for out-of-pocket health care costs. DCAP allows you to also set aside pretax money from your paycheck to pay for qualifying childcare or elder care expenses. If you want to participate in the Medical FSA, Limited Purpose FSA, or DCAP for 2023, you must enroll during annual open enrollment even if you are not changing your contribution amounts.

The minimum contribution amount for the Medical FSA and Limited Purpose FSA in 2023 is $120 and the maximum is $2,850. The maximum annual amount for DCAP in 2023 is $5,000 per household ($2,500 each if you and your spouse file separate tax returns).

You may enroll one of two ways:

1. Log in and enroll on Navia’s website at naviabenefits.com. There are new login requirements (see below.)

2. Complete the Navia 2023 Annual Open Enrollment form available on Navia’s website. Send the form to the email address, mailing address, or fax number on the form. You may also submit your paper enrollment form to the Benefits Office at 318 Showalter Hall.

Navia Benefit Solutions must receive your enrollment no later than Nov. 30, 2022.

New login process for Navia Benefit Solutions:

In October 2022, the login for the Navia Benefit Solution’s online enrollment and participant portal changed to require a Secure Access Washington (SAW) login. You can use an existing SAW login. If you do not have one, you will be prompted to create one.

FSA funds may be carried over:

If you are enrolled in a Medical FSA or a Limited Purpose FSA for 2022, unused funds of up to $570 may carry over to 2023. If you don’t enroll in an FSA for 2023, any amount over $570 or under $120 will be forfeited to the Health Care Authority after Dec. 31, 2022.

To carry over your unused funds up to $570, you must either enroll in the Medical FSA or Limited Purpose FSA for 2023 or have at least $120 left in your 2022 balance.

Deadlines for claim:

All 2022 Medical FSA and Limited Purpose FSA expenses must be incurred by Dec. 31, 2022. You must submit all 2022 claims to Navia Benefit Solutions for reimbursement by March 31, 2023.

DCAP enrollees have until Dec. 31, 2022 to incur expenses and submit claims against their 2021 or 2022 DCAP funds. (This extra 12 months for 2021 enrollees is a one-time leniency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

If you have at least $120 left in your Medical FSA from 2022, the leftover amount (up to $570) will carry over to a Medical FSA for 2023. If you enroll in a consumer-directed health plan for 2023 and still have at least $120 in your Medical FSA from the previous year, the leftover amount will be converted to a Limited Purpose FSA.

Find out more on the PEBB Program’s FSA webpage or contact the Benefits Office at 509-359-2488 or benefits@ewu.edu.