August EAP Focuses on Managing Financial Habits

Hello everyone – During August, the following resources are offered by our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support you and your family:

Webinars

Can’t make the live August webinar? Check out future dates or watch on-demand. In addition, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including navigating change, leading change, stress management, creating psychological safety on work teams, and more.

Newsletters

  • ICYMI: In the July/August newsletters, EAP concludes the series focusing on the five workplace essentials described by the U.S. Surgeon General for reimagining workplaces in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth and final workplace essential is “Opportunity for Growth”, which has three components: 1) Offer quality training, education, and mentoring; 2) foster clear, equitable pathways for career advancement; and 3) ensure relevant, reciprocal feedback. The Employee Newsletter offers learning opportunities available through DES Training, in areas such as communications, customer service, information technology, project management, and more. The Supervisor Newsletter describes the three components of this essential in depth and recommends a number of approaches to promote and foster opportunities for growth in the workplace.

Some additional resources to support development of this workplace essential include: cultivating kindness for yourself, how to be resilient when you are highly sensitive, and how to foster a growth mindset for employees and leaders

Work/Life Services

  • EAP Work/Life site offers tools and resources to help support you with financial challenges and pressures, offering practical strategies to help you form solid financial habits. For support to understand and change your financial habits, watch this month’s on-demand seminar, “Digging Deep” – available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU. For individualized support, access free financial counseling services through the Work/Life site or by calling 1-888.728.1408.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you: don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University