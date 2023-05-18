Athletic Director Open Forums are Set for Finalists

A nationwide search has produced three finalists for the position of Associate Vice President/Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at EWU.

The university will conduct daylong interviews of the candidates beginning the last week of May through early June. 

The campus community is invited to meet the candidates and ask questions during forums, which will be held in the Catalyst Building 172—Innovation Hub and accessible via Zoom webinar. The forums are also open to the public.

The candidates are listed below, along with links to their professional biographies. Interviews will be held on the following dates:

Jim Sarrá, Jr., Ed.D.

Tim Collins

Elizabeth Jarnagin

The full schedule for each candidate’s campus visit can be viewed here.

The campus community is invited to provide feedback to president@ewu.edu.

