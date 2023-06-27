Alumni Day at Silverwood on Aug. 11

Spend a summer day at the Northwest’s largest theme park — Silverwood Theme Park and Boulder Beach Waterpark! Join other Eagles for big rides, big slides and big fun!



The EWU Alumni Association has discounted tickets available for Friday, Aug. 11. The park is open from 11 a.m.-10:00 p.m. (Boulder Beach is open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)



Silverwood Package $43 per person, ages 3-7 | $57 per person, ages 8-64 | $49 per person, ages 65+ | Children 2 years and under are FREE. (Regular admission is $69 and does not include lunch/beverages.)



Package includes:

Admission to Silverwood & Boulder Beach

Lunch in Pavilion 5 from 1-3 p.m.

A Bottomless Beverage wristband



Lunch and Beverage Only Package $17 per person, ages 3-7 | $20 per person, ages 8+



Package includes: Lunch and a Bottomless Beverage wristband. Does not include park admission.

Lunch is served in Pavilion 5 from 1- 3 p.m.



Silverwood Conductor all-you-can-eat lunch includes:

Wood-grilled chicken quarters, pulled pork BBQ, buns, hot dogs, mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, corn bread, country green beans, corn on the cob, green salad, watermelon, Pepsi beverages and cookies.



Deadline to purchase: Monday, Aug. 7 at 11:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.