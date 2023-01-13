All You Care to Eat Brunch on Jan. 22

EWU Dining and Catering Services is putting on an all-you-can-eat brunch that features breakfast favorites galore from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Pence Union Building NCR.

The brunch, a popular past tradition, will include food and beverage stations and costs $16.95 for adults. A’La Carte and Flex student cards, along with cash and personal debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Persons with special needs may make arrangements for accommodations by calling the Tawanka business office at 509.359.6184.