Accreditation Visit Announcement

Eastern Washington University will host its accreditation visit by The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU), which is recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE) and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) to accredit postsecondary institutions.

NWCCU commissioners visit member institutions on a seven-year cycle to review their compliance with accreditation standards. Accreditation of postsecondary institutions is a voluntary, non-governmental, self-regulatory process of quality assurance and institutional improvement.

EWU is currently accredited by NWCCU and has been since 1919.

The most recent action was on July 31, 2018, when NWCCU accepted the spring 2018 special report on core themes revision from EWU.

Date of visit: Oct. 17-19, 2022

Members of the community are welcome to send comments directly to the commission by Sept. 16, 2022.

To submit a physical comment, please send to the Commission office at:

Attn: Third Party Comment

8060 165th Ave NE, Suite 200

Redmond, WA 98052



OR

SUBMIT A THIRD PARTY COMMENT ELECTRONICALLY