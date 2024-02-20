Acclaimed Biribá Union in Concert!

Biribá Union features Cello, Vocals, Beatbox, Guitar and Electric Bass. Com enjoy starting at Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the Music Recital Hall. Admission is free!

Biribá Union features Mike Block (Cello, Vocals), Christylez Bacon (Beatbox, Guitar, Rhymes) and Patricia Ligia (Electric Bass, Pandeiro, Vocals). This dynamic trio blends original music with global influences, creating a fresh and accessible sound. Each member draws from their diverse backgrounds, such as Brazilian, Bluegrass, Jazz, Classical, Hip-Hop, Funk and Pop styles, synthesizing them through original compositions and songs that highlight their improvisational spontaneity and high energy stage presentation.

For more information visit: https://www.biribaunion.com/home#about.