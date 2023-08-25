Academic Polices – Changes and Reviews

Approved Changes to Academic Policies

Updates to the following policies were recommended by the senate, approved by the president, and updated on EWU’s policy website:

Policies Under Review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in October. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in December.

WAC 172-121: Student Conduct Code

WAC 172-11-040: Waiver of Tuition

EWU Policy 101-03: Addressing the Board of Trustees

EWU Policy 202-08: Identity Theft Prevention Program

EWU Policy 302-07: Institutional Biosafety

EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Compensated Work

EWU Policy 403-01: Holidays & Religious Accommodations

EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment

EWU Policy 409-04: State and Instructional Employee Tuition Waivers

EWU Guideline 801-02: Name, Image, and Likeness

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please contact Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management, Title IX coordinator, at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu.