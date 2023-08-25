Academic Polices – Changes and Reviews

Approved Changes to Academic Policies
Updates to the following policies were recommended by the senate, approved by the president, and updated on EWU’s policy website:
- Academic Policy 301-21: Faculty Organization and the Academic Senate
- Academic Policy 303-21: Undergraduate Students
- Academic Policy 303-22: Graduate Students
- Academic Policy 303-24: Grading, Grade Changes, and Grade Appeals
- Academic Policy 303-30: Registration
- Academic Policy 303-35: Program and Course Management
Policies Under Review
The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in October. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in December.
- WAC 172-121: Student Conduct Code
- WAC 172-11-040: Waiver of Tuition
- EWU Policy 101-03: Addressing the Board of Trustees
- EWU Policy 202-08: Identity Theft Prevention Program
- EWU Policy 302-07: Institutional Biosafety
- EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Compensated Work
- EWU Policy 403-01: Holidays & Religious Accommodations
- EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment
- EWU Policy 409-04: State and Instructional Employee Tuition Waivers
- EWU Guideline 801-02: Name, Image, and Likeness
If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please contact Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management, Title IX coordinator, at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu.