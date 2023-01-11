Academic Affairs Leadership Update

News from Academic Affairs:

After a national search for two leadership positions in Academic Affairs, we are thrilled to congratulate Jacob “Jake” Morrison and Gwen Cash-James, EdD.

Jake Morrison was selected as executive director of institutional effectiveness. Morrison has been a dedicated member of our team for many years, having started as a data scientist in the Office of Institutional Research and most recently serving as the interim executive director of institutional effectiveness. During the last year, Morrison led a campus-wide enrollment forum, was a key member of the team that led to a successful NWCCU re-accreditation, and re-started our centralized assessment efforts. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our university and the success of our students.

Gwen Cash-James was selected as the new assistant vice president of Academic Affairs on Oct, 16. Cash-James brings a wealth of experience and expertise in academic leadership and administration. She has an impressive track record in higher education and student success, having served as the director of teaching, learning, and assessment at Columbia Basin College and recently as the dean of instruction for the division of Arts and Sciences at Spokane Community College. We are confident that Cash-James will help us continue to enhance the academic programs and services we offer to our students.

We also want to express sincere gratitude to Brian Donahue, PhD, for his service as the interim assistant vice president of Academic Affairs. Donahue has held multiple administrative roles at EWU and has consistently been dedicated to his work and our institution. Donahue is now serving as the interim assistant dean for the College of Health, Science and Public Health.