2023 Frances B. Huston Award Winners Announced

The Frances B. Huston Medallion is presented to just 20 graduating EWU students each year. This prestigious student award recognizes graduating seniors for excellence in academics, leadership and service while at Eastern.

Recipients of the Frances B. Huston Medallion Award will have established themselves as exceptionally capable individuals in both academic and extracurricular activities. The faculty and administration of Eastern Washington University acknowledge their great pride in the accomplishments of these students during their college experience and expect even greater accomplishments in the years that lie ahead.

Recipients were honored at a campus reception and will be highlighted in the 2023 commencement book.

Below is a list of the 2023 winners, along with information about their major/minor: