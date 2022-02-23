New Environmental Policy/Planning Major Featured on Spokane Talks

EWU is now offering a new discipline focused on imagining, planning and building sustainable communities.

Housed in the Department of Political Science and Public Policy, the major offers students a strong foundation in the political, economic and cultural approaches to studying the environment. Coursework also helps students identify the causes, as well as the consequences, of unstainable development.

Department Chair Jim Headley appeared on Experts @ EWU on Spokane Talks to chat about the new major and the department.