Certificate Offerings part of Higher Education Trend

The Spokane Journal of Business took a look at how many area colleges, including EWU, are offering more certificates as just one way to combat enrollment challenges. Story.
The Spokane Journal of Business took a look at how many area colleges, including EWU, are offering more certificates as just one way to combat enrollment challenges. Story.
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.