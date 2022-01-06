WSDOT Warns Motorists about Cross-State Travel



Jan. 7 Update: In response to the closure of multiple roads and passes from the westside, EWU is temporarily suspending the “drop due to non-attendance” section of the classroom attendance policy. Faculty will be providing leniency for attendance on the first few days of class. If you are unable to attend class, please contact your instructor directly.

| Read more in the full letter to students

The following message is from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and has been updated to reflect passes closed until Sunday, Jan. 9. See the latest news updates and closure information on the WSDOT Blog.

Extreme weather has created havoc across much of Washington state, resulting in the closure of Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett passes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Conditions are hazardous with snow slides, trees falling and high avalanche concerns – making in unsafe for snowplow and avalanche control crews. Passes will not reopen until Sunday. Additionally, Oregon’s I-84 is closed to all vehicles.

The current conditions on the passes include heavy snowfall, near-zero visibility and debris falling from the mountains onto the highways. Once the snowfall lets up, the forecast calls for heavy rain, including freezing rain, which will increase avalanche issues.

The WSDOT is actively monitoring each closure area and is prepared to begin work once it is safe. Until then, WSDOT is encouraging anyone with plans for cross-state travel to adjust those plans for at least the next couple of days.

Please stay informed about conditions, chain requirements and closures throughout the weekend by accessing the following sites:

When travel resumes, please be prepared by carrying chains and other WSDOT recommended winter driving essentials.