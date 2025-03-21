Melissa Graham Named EWU Assistant Dean of Student Success and Belonging and Director of the EWU MESA University Center

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (CSTEM) is proud to announce the appointment of Melissa Graham, PhD, as the new assistant dean of student success and belonging. Graham will also serve as director of the EWU MESA University Center.

Graham has served as interim director of the MESA Center since its launch, playing a pivotal role in securing state funding for the center as well as building the foundation, direction and statewide partnerships that have already made the EWU MESA Center a model for student success and inclusive excellence.

“Dr. Graham’s passion and expertise have been instrumental in creating opportunities for our students, especially those from historically underserved communities in STEM,” said David Bowman, dean of EWU CSTEM. “Her vision for belonging and achievement is exactly what we need to help students thrive and for our college to lead in inclusive innovation.”

 Under Graham’s leadership, the EWU MESA University Center will continue to expand its outreach, retention and student support programs, while her new role as assistant dean will allow her to foster collaboration across departments and divisions. Her appointment underscores the university’s dedication to fostering a community where every student can excel.

The EWU MESA University Center is the first MESA program based at a four-year university in Washington state, positioning Eastern as a leader in pathways for underrepresented students in STEM.

Please join us in congratulating Melissa Graham on this well-deserved appointment, and in supporting her continued leadership as we advance student success and belonging at EWU.

