Eastern is saddened to report that Vic Wallace, an EWU retiree, passed away on Jan. 28, 2022. Wallace joined EWU’s University Police in 1974, and rose through the ranks to become its Chief of Police. He retired after 21 years of service. A private family service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Hennessey Funeral Home in downtown Spokane. His obituary is posted online.