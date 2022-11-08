In Memoriam: Joanne Craner (Charlton)

Our Eastern community was saddened to learn that Joanne Craner (Charlton) passed away on Oct. 16, 2022. Joanne retired as manager of the EWU Bookstore on July 1, 1995 after 24 years of service to the university.
