We are saddened to report that Elroy C. McDermott, longtime professor and administrator at EWU, passed away on Nov. 14.

McDermott worked at Eastern for more than 30 years, serving as Dean of the College of Business and Public Administration and other leadership roles. He received the Trustee’s Medal in recognition of his service to the university.

His obituary, as well as the information for a planned memorial service, is available online at Cheney Free Press.