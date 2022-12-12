Thanks to Everyone Who Gave Back

Representatives from Alumni Relations ramped up the holiday cheer at Westwood Middle School with a recent delivery of school supplies donated by faculty, staff and students at Eastern.

Swoop led the way – and was a key poser in group photos – delighting future Eagles at the school!

The school supply drive, held in partnership with Communities in Schools of Spokane County, a nonprofit that provides support for students who need additional resources to succeed academically, was among several ‘Thanks-for-Giving Tuesday’ service projects.

The ‘Thanks-for-Giving Tuesday’ effort was Eastern’s way of showing appreciation and giving back to the community that generously supports the university and its students.

Additional campus efforts raised 250 pounds of food in partnership with Second Harvest Inland Northwest that was distributed to the EWU Food Pantry, the Cheney Food Bank and Feed Cheney. (A big shout out to Michelle Schultz for assisting with the PUB collection site for food drive. The PUB was by far the most supported!

The community came together to brighten the holidays for children from disadvantaged families by donating new toys for a drive organized by Eastern’s own Veterans Resource Center to support the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots drive, now in its 75th year.

Further efforts to show appreciation included an EWU thank-a-thon, where EWU ambassadors phoned people who’ve made gifts to the university to thank them for their support and extend our wishes for the happiest of holidays. Some 12,000 calls were made to thank this generous group.

A big thank you to everyone who participated in these drives and to the students and faculty who continue to generously give their time to volunteer for projects to help the campus and larger Spokane County community.