Orientation Days Bring Students to Campus

A steady stream of incoming students and parents packed the Interdisciplinary Science Center last week for an EWU “resource fair” that featured 40 booths, each stocked with swag and staffed by representatives ready to answer any and all questions about Eastern. Another new-student orientation event brought even more Eagles to campus just days later.

William Lefebvre and his mom, Nora.

“The resource fair has really been a highlight, just from the feedback I’ve gotten. It really makes students excited to come to campus,” said Megan Kuster, assistant director of New Student Transitions and Family Programs. Student attendees also received informational packets that outlined specific details regarding the amount of financial aid they will receive and what they are left owing, so they can plan ahead.

The July 29 event attracted 280 students accompanied by 300-plus parents and siblings. Additional students and their families arrived on Aug. 1 for orientation, the last in a series of four in-person events that — along with a virtual event — will help about 1,100 incoming Eagles and their families get acquainted with EWU.

William Lefebvre, 18, who went to high school in Chesapeake, Virginia, while his father was stationed there as a U.S. Marine, explored the July 29 fair with his mom, Nora. Lefebvre, who plans to study business, chose Eastern because it made sense geographically as the family is moving back to their hometown in Prosser, Washington and he has grandparents nearby. The event was his first time visiting Eastern’s Cheney campus.

Sarah Smith and Amelie Johnson.

“I hadn’t actually been here yet. It seems like a really nice campus,” Lefabvre said.

Jackson Hendricks, 18, and roommate Evan Ottersen, 18, longtime friends from Tacoma, Washington, who will share a dorm room, enjoyed checking out the things that Eastern has to offer. Hendricks is looking forward to meeting new people, while Ottersen thinks catching some football games on the red turf sounds good.

Amelie Johnson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and her roommate Sarah Smith of Wenatchee, Washington, both 19, plan to study criminal justice.

New Eagle mom, Steffi Fuchs.

“I’m really looking forward to my creative writing, psychology and criminal justice classes,” Johnson said.

Just outside the air-conditioned ISC, lunch was served with tables arranged in the shade to help temper the summer heat. Steffi Fuchs, a mom from Okanogan County, took a minute to thank the EWU staff while her son, Paul, who plans to study forensic science, checked out the resource fair.

“I’m so glad I came. I love this campus. It’s so pretty and it’s so welcoming. You put on a good event,” Fuchs said.