Campus Community Invited to Participate in Accreditation Forum

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) is visiting Eastern Washington University from Oct. 17-19 as part of its routine accreditation process. The evaluation committee has asked to meet with various groups and committees on campus.

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend a forum and provide input to the NWCCU team. Here are the days and times of the forums:

Faculty Forum: 1-1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 – Hargreaves 201 (Supervisors should not attend.)

Student Forum: 3-3:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 – Pence Union Building Nysether Community Room (PUB NCR Rm.101)

Staff Forum: 10-10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 – Pence Union Building Nysether Community Room (PUB NCR Rm.101) (Supervisors should not attend.)

In preparation for their visit, the campus community is invited to read the Standard One reports:

Standard One Self-Study Report

Supplemental Response

Additional information about the accreditation process:

EWU has been regionally accredited by NWCCU since 1919 and was last reaffirmed in 2015. 2015 reaffirmation letter

Accreditation is a process of recognizing educational institutions for performance, integrity, and quality. For higher education, institutional accreditation is managed by nongovernmental, voluntary membership associations recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, covering six regions. Accreditation is an assurance of quality to the educational community and the public. Accreditation is also a condition for an institution to receive student financial aid (52.38% of undergraduate students receive need-based financial aid at EWU).

The NWCCU accreditation process runs on a seven-year evaluation cycle and includes:

Annual report

Year-three mid-cycle report

Year-six policies, regulations, and financial resources (PRFR) report (Standard Two)

Year-seven evaluation of institutional effectiveness (EIE) report (Standard One)

This report is followed by an institutional visit from trained peer evaluators.

Additional ad hoc reports as requested by NWCCU

Reports of substantive changes to the institution or its programs

EWU is in year seven of the cycle, which brings up the Standard One Student Success and Institutional Mission and Effectiveness process. Standard One involves a self-study report to be reviewed by a team of peer evaluators, followed by an institutional visit. The evaluation committee asked for a supplemental response based on the submitted report.

Please contact the Accreditation Liaison Officer, Brian Donahue, or interim Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness, Jake Morrison, with any accreditation related questions.