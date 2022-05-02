EWU Bloomsday Dominance Continues

Bloomsday made a triumphant return to the streets of Spokane Sunday, May 1, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, but Eastern Washington University’s Red team didn’t miss a step and once again finished first in the Corporate Cup while racking up a perfect 3,000 points.

Shirt worn by this year’s five Corporate Cup teams from EWU.

EWU Team Red stalwart David Millet checks his time as he cruises to a perfect 1,000 point Corporate Cup run in Bloomsday.

This is the 24th straight time EWU Red has won the Corporate Cup, which is considered the race within the big race, in which runners representing different businesses compete for the most points based on their times.

The streak started in 1997, and as chronicled in this Spokesman-Review article, EWU Red has featured a variety of great runners over the years.

Eastern can take pride in having the most Corporate Cup teams every year and in the enthusiasm of faculty and staff that provides the bench strength for successful participation.

EWU Red team members this year included: