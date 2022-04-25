EWU and STA Celebrate New Eagle Station

Home » EWU and STA Celebrate New Eagle Station

The new Eagle Station bus plaza has been up and running for a couple months, but dignitaries from EWU and STA officially cut the ribbon on Earth Day to celebrate the role the new facility plays in sustainability.

Interim EWU President David May (center) cuts the ribbon along with E. Susan Meyer of STA. They are flanked by Cheney Mayor Chris Grover (far left), ASEWU Executive VP Remington Steelman, and Washington State Rep. Marcus Riccelli. 

Eagle Station, painted Eagle red and outfitted with the Eastern logo, is equipped with wind barriers, heaters, 1,500-square feet of covered waiting area and real-time scheduling screens. The goal is to make the wait time easier and more comfortable for the many students, faculty and staff who travel by bus from Cheney to Spokane.  

But the real benefit is mobility – especially for students.

“Access to student transportation is such a major aspect in terms of student success on our campus,” said Remington Steelman, executive vice president of ASEWU. He joined interim EWU President David May, E. Susan Meyer, CEO of STA, lawmakers and other dignitaries for the grand opening.

Steelman noted that students pay a transportation fee with their tuition, allowing them to ride the bus anywhere around the Spokane region. “STA provides our students a chance to explore our local area and focus on their studies while on their journey. On behalf of the student body, we are truly grateful to see this new addition to our university.”

Construction on the $1.3 million project began last August. It was funded by the Washington State Legislature through its Regional Mobility Grant Program. 

On top of improving conditions for current bus riders, Eagle Station promises to encourage others to leave their cars at home, helping to improve regional air quality and reducing traffic congestion.

“Today is Earth Day and utilizing public transportation is just one of the many ways that EWU is committed to sustainability,” added May. “Public transportation, including this station, provides more accessibility for our community members.”

According to STA, about 10 percent of the student body uses the bus, and there were 29,826 student ‘rides’ in the month of March. There were roughly 6,000 employee rides during the same month.

Eastern students, faculty and staff with a valid EagleCard can ride any Spokane Transit Authority bus route for free. Commuters in Spokane can leave their cars at either the South Hill or Jefferson “park and rides” and hop on a bus to Cheney.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University