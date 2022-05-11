Dental Hygiene Celebrating 50th Anniversary

Throughout its 50-year history, the EWU Dental Hygiene Clinic and its student hygienists have provided free- and reduced-price dental care that has helped more than 24,000 people – including pregnant women, diabetics and children and adults with special needs – stay healthy.

“We are a safety net for low-income and aging populations. I know Eastern is making a positive impact,” says Lisa Bilich ’89, professor and chair of the Department of Dental Hygiene.

On Saturday, May 14, the department will mark its milestone 50th anniversary by hosting an open house from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the EWU Dental Hygiene Clinic, inside the Health Sciences Building 320 N. Riverpoint Blvd. (Guests may park in lot Orange 1, in any space that is not marked as reserved.)

Visitors can tour the 46-chair dental clinic, listen to guest speakers and connect with faculty, staff, students and department alumni while enjoying refreshments, booths with swag and drawings for prizes.

Want to learn more about the department’s students, and its history of service to the community? Check out the upcoming issue of Eastern magazine, available in June.