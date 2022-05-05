Commencement Volunteers Still Needed

Dear Campus Community,

Please consider volunteering! The Commencement Planning Committee invites you to volunteer* at this year’s in-person Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, June 18.

Over the years, you’ve been instrumental in making Commencement day a cherished memory for our graduates. We need your help again for this year’s ceremonies!

Please take time to review this document to learn what kind of roles you can take on for this big day.

SIGN UP HERE TO BE PART OF THE BEST DAY EVER!

Commencement Staff FAQs: https://inside.ewu.edu/commencement/commencement-staff

Please contact Alex at commencement@ewu.edu if you have any questions.

*Commencement staff volunteers may be compensated for their time with either compensatory time or possibly overtime. Please check with your supervisor for more information.

Thank you,

David May