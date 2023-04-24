EWU Legends Kim Exner and Michael Roos Become Big Sky Hall of Famers

Home » EWU Legends Kim Exner and Michael Roos Become Big Sky Hall of Famers

Eastern Washington University Athletics legends Kim Exner and Michael Roos have each been inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.

Established in 2020, the Big Sky Hall of Fame serves to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to Big Sky athletics as a student-athlete, coach and/or administrator. This year’s class is the second to be inducted. (The first class was announced in 2020, but the celebration was delayed until last year due to COVID-19.)

Exner played volleyball for EWU (1995-98) and went on to play professionally and coach at EWU.

Roos played football for EWU (2001-04) and went on to a 10-year NFL career. He became a generous Eastern football philanthropic supporter. The Eagles’ football field was renamed Roos Field in his honor in 2010.

Exner and Roos are part of a 14-person 2023 class of inductees and are the first Eagles to be recognized for this honor (read the full story on GoEags.com.)

 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University