EWU Legends Kim Exner and Michael Roos Become Big Sky Hall of Famers

Eastern Washington University Athletics legends Kim Exner and Michael Roos have each been inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.



Established in 2020, the Big Sky Hall of Fame serves to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to Big Sky athletics as a student-athlete, coach and/or administrator. This year’s class is the second to be inducted. (The first class was announced in 2020, but the celebration was delayed until last year due to COVID-19.)

Exner played volleyball for EWU (1995-98) and went on to play professionally and coach at EWU.

Roos played football for EWU (2001-04) and went on to a 10-year NFL career. He became a generous Eastern football philanthropic supporter. The Eagles’ football field was renamed Roos Field in his honor in 2010.

Exner and Roos are part of a 14-person 2023 class of inductees and are the first Eagles to be recognized for this honor (read the full story on GoEags.com.)