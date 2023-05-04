“What’s Critical About Critical Race Theory?”

EWU’s Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies welcomes Professor Angélica Cházaro, who will give a virtual presentation on Critical Race Theory from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to attend.

In this presentation, Cházaro will discuss the origins of Critical Race Theory and some of its unifying ideas. She will touch upon modern applications of the theory and the current impact of the field on political discourse.

Professor Cházaro teaches Critical Race Theory, Poverty Law, Professional Responsibility and courses on Immigration Law. Professor Cházaro earned her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School, where she received the Jane Marks Murphy Prize for Excellence in Clinical Advocacy and was named a Lowenstein Fellow. She was a Kent Scholar, a Stone Scholar, and an editor of the Columbia Human Rights Law Review. Before attending Columbia, Professor Cházaro earned a bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies from Harvard University.

This presentation is a session of GWSS/AAST/HONS 396, a two-credit, online course exploring Critical Race Theory.

Event support is provided by EWU Libraries and the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Thanks to cosponsors Africana Studies, American Indian Studies, Chicanx Studies, Faculty Commons, and the Honors Program for their support.