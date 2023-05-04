“What’s Critical About Critical Race Theory?”

Home » “What’s Critical About Critical Race Theory?”

EWU’s Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies welcomes Professor Angélica Cházaro, who will give a virtual presentation on Critical Race Theory from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, May 12. Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to attend.

In this presentation, Cházaro will discuss the origins of Critical Race Theory and some of its unifying ideas. She will touch upon modern applications of the theory and the current impact of the field on political discourse.

Professor Cházaro teaches Critical Race Theory, Poverty Law, Professional Responsibility and courses on Immigration Law. Professor Cházaro earned her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School, where she received the Jane Marks Murphy Prize for Excellence in Clinical Advocacy and was named a Lowenstein Fellow. She was a Kent Scholar, a Stone Scholar, and an editor of the Columbia Human Rights Law Review. Before attending Columbia, Professor Cházaro earned a bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies from Harvard University.

This presentation is a session of GWSS/AAST/HONS 396, a two-credit, online course exploring Critical Race Theory.

Event support is provided by EWU Libraries and the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Thanks to cosponsors Africana Studies, American Indian Studies, Chicanx Studies, Faculty Commons, and the Honors Program for their support.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University