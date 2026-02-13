Wellness News: American Heart Month



This Valentine’s Day, and throughout the month of February, we’re honoring American Heart Month by sharing best practices for staying heart-healthy in the new year.

Every year, Americans suffer more than 1.5 million heart attacks and strokes, according to Million Hearts, a nationwide initiative co-led by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). While heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. for both men and women, it doesn’t have to be.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) lists preventive measures that anyone can incorporate into their daily routines to lead a more heart-healthy life, such as scheduling regular doctors’ visits, eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise.

Many heart diseases, including the most common — coronary heart disease —are preventable. But first, it’s important to understand who’s at risk.

The NIH lists the following as risk factors to keep on your radar:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity

Diabetes

Smoking

Unhealthy eating and sleeping habits

While some risk factors cannot be changed, like your age and family history, anyone can combat their likelihood of developing heart disease by making everyday lifestyle changes.

For their part, the American Heart Association (AHA) offers healthy eating tips and recipes as well as suggestions for a healthier lifestyle and improved fitness.

Despite the fact that, according to the CDC, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, only one in four have it under control. Maintaining a healthy weight and ditching bad habits like nicotine and tobacco use are the easiest ways to keep your blood pressure in check. But for some, it can also help to reduce everyday stress levels and get a better night’s sleep.

Though this may sound intimidating, you’re not alone. At your next visit with a healthcare provider, be sure to ask questions like, “What’s my risk for developing heart disease?” or “What are some steps I can take to reduce my cholesterol and blood pressure?” Your healthcare provider can help you devise a plan that is specifically tailored to you and your body.

An easy way to remember these tips for heart health are the ABC’s:

Take A spirin as directed by your health care professional

spirin as directed by your health care professional Control your B lood pressure

lood pressure Manage your C holesterol

holesterol And don’t Smoke!

Want to learn more about staying heart-healthy year-round? Get started with the AHA’s American Heart Month Challenge.