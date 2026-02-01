Volunteers Needed for the EWU Booth at Spokane Pride! 🌈

EWU will be hosting a booth at the Spokane Pride Festival on Saturday, June 13. Volunteers are needed to help represent Eagle pride and connect with our community.

Multiple volunteer shifts are available throughout the day. You can sign up to help online.

We know many employees will be supporting our graduates at Commencement—one of EWU’s most important celebrations. If your schedule allows, we invite you to consider volunteering for a Pride shift before or after your Commencement responsibilities.

As a thank-you, volunteers will receive a fun EWU Pride t-shirt! 👕🌈

Help us celebrate inclusion, belonging, and community while showcasing EWU’s commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ students, employees and community members.