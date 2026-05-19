Volunteers Needed for Commencement Bag Stuffing

Commencement is just around the corner, and we need the help of our faculty and staff to make it extra special for our graduating students.

Please volunteer some time to help with a Commencement bag stuffing event from 10 a.m. – Noon on Wednesday, June 10, in the Field House.

Please use this link to RSVP for the Bag Stuffing.

We’ll be assembling the keepsake bags that our graduates receive on their big day – and we promise it’ll be fun. There will be great company, and that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when doing something awesome for our students.

Whether you can come for the whole time or just drop in for a bit, we’d love to have your help (and your energy!).

Let’s make this a celebration to remember, one bag at a time! 🎓🎁