Volunteers are Needed to Help Install Smoke Alarms

American Red Cross and Cheney Fire & Rescue are looking for volunteers to help install new smoke alarms throughout the community, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.

Volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. at 615 4th Street in Cheney and will work in teams of 2-3 people to install the smoke alarms and provide fire safety education and documentation.

A morning snack and lunch will be provided for volunteers and registration is available online.

The project helps protect households because when a fire strikes people typically have just 2-3 minutes to get out of a burning home safely. Having the proper number of working smoke alarms in the home increases the chance that individuals will survive a house fire.