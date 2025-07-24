Update on Policy Changes

Email sent to Eastern employees on July 24, 2025 by Annika Annika Scharosch, associate vice president for Compliance & Business Services and interim associate vice president for Facilities & Planning.

Campus Community,

We have a number of policy changes to share with the campus community as outlined below. All of the updated policy information is available on EWU’s policy website.

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on June 26, 2025:

The President, upon recommendation from the Academic Senate, approved changes to the following academic policies for the upcoming academic year:

Emergency Policy Updates

Modifications to the following policies were made on an interim basis to comply with changes in state law that allow employees to use accrued sick leave to prepare for or participate in judicial or administrative immigration proceedings involving the employee or the employee’s family member:

Policies Under Initial Review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in October. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in December.

  • EWU Policy 201-05: Electronic Signatures
  • EWU Policy 302-05: Integrity in Research & Scholarship
  • EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities
  • EWU Policy 403-05: Employee Leave Related to Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault & Stalking
  • EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment
  • EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment
  • WAC 172-115: Pet Control
  • WAC 172-191-100: Directory Information 
  • WAC 172-325-010: State Environmental Policy Act
  • New policy: Office Space

Proposed changes to EWU Policy 204-03 (Access Control) and EWU Policy 402-02 (Diversity & Nondiscrimination) remain open for review

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely, 

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Assoc. Vice President for Compliance & Business Services

Interim Assoc. Vice President for Facilities & Planning

