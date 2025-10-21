Update on Dean Searches for CSTEM and GSR

Message for faculty and staff from Lorenzo M. Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

Dear Colleagues,

I am writing to share an update on the ongoing searches for the next Dean of the College Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (CSTEM) and the next Dean of Graduate Studies and Research (GSR). These leadership roles are critical to advancing our academic mission, and I appreciate your continued engagement and support throughout this process.

We have engaged Another Source, a national executive search firm, to assist in recruiting highly qualified and diverse candidates for both positions. With their support, we are launching comprehensive national searches that reflect our commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and shared governance.

I am grateful to the faculty and staff who have agreed to serve on the search committees. Their experience and perspectives will be instrumental in identifying strong candidates who are well-aligned with our institutional values and goals.

Search Committee for the Dean of CSTEM:

• Dr. Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen, Chair, [Dean, College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH)]

• Ms. Margaret Dobbins, [Department of Mathematics]

• Pending confirmation from dept. representative, [Department of Mechanical Engineering and Technology]

• Dr. Lindsay MacKenzie, [Department of Geosciences]

• Dr. Tony Masiello, [Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, and Physics]

• Mr. Travis Masingale, [Department of Design]

• Dr. Stu Steiner, [Department of Computer Science & Electrical Engineering]

• Mr. Mark Paluch, [Department of Biology]

• Dr. Kathryn Baldwin, External [School of Education]

• Michele Thompson, Admin to the Committee [Executive Assistant, CHSPH]

• Bekah Bray, Admin to the Committee [Executive Assistant, Provost’s Office]

Search Committee for the Dean of GSR:

• Dr. Michelle DenBeste, Chair, [Dean, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)]

• Dr. Matt Anderson, [Department of Political Science & Public Policy]

• Dr. Donna Bachand, [School of Nursing]

• Mr. Scott Eubanks, [Office of Graduate Programs]

• Ms. Kelly Evans, [School of Libraries]

• Dr. Anna Frost, [Office of Grant and Research Development]

• Dr. Christy Gilchrist, [Office of Grant and Research Development]

• Dr. Camille McNeely, [Department of Biology]

• Dr. Shelly Shaffer, [School of Education]

• Tami Spencer, Admin to the Committee [Executive Assistant, CAHSS]

• Bekah Bray, Admin to the Committee [Executive Assistant, Provost’s Office]

We anticipate completing the recruitment and interview processes in the coming months, with finalist campus visits expected during Winter quarter. Our goal is to name the new deans by Spring, with official start dates of July 1, 2026.

Thank you again to the members of both committees for their dedication to this important work, and to all of you for fostering an environment that will attract outstanding academic leaders. We will continue to share updates as the searches progress and welcome your input throughout.

Lorenzo M. Smith

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

EWU