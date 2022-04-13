Two Students Win WSCPA Scholarships

Congratulations to Linh Nguyen and Meredith Clark for being awarded major scholarships from Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Nguyen and Clark, who were chosen from a pool of hundreds of scholarship applicants, will each receive $10,000 for their continued study in an accounting graduate program.

The awards are significant accomplishments for the students and for Eastern, said Christine Kuglin, chair for the School of Professional Accounting: “These are amazing students and I am so proud of them. Please join me in recognizing their success.”