Tree Maintenance Schedule

EWU Facilities and Planning has an upcoming tree maintenance project that will include tree pruning, tree removal and stump grinding.

The work will be done at different locations across campus from June 15-30. (Please note that this schedule is an estimate, and may shift based on site conditions, weather, or other unforeseen circumstances. Work in some areas may begin earlier or extend beyond the schedule listed below. If necessary, project activities may also continue into the week of June 29.)

Work Schedule (Estimated):

June 15–16: JFK Library

June 16–17: Tawanka Commons

June 17–18: Showalter Hall

June 22–23: Isle Hall

June 23–24: Hargreaves Hall and University House (the President’s residence)

June 25 and June 29–30: Louise Anderson Hall

(Stump grinding activity is expected to occur 1-2 days following completion of tree work in each area.)

Should you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Work Order Administration via email, at workrequest@ewu.edu or by phone at (509) 359-2245.