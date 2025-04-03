Tips to Avoid Vehicle Break-Ins

EWU Police Chief Jewell Day sent the following helpful tips to campus on March 4, 2025:

Dear Campus Community,

There have been several reports of vehicle break-ins on the EWU campus and in the city of Cheney. EWU police continue to actively investigate the incidents that have occurred on campus. Below are some tips that could prove to be helpful in preventing vehicle prowls:

Secure Your Vehicle

Roll your car windows up all the way and engage the car alarm, but do not depend on it as the only way to deter a thief. A car thief can break into your car and be out in about 30 seconds, fast enough that an alarm doesn’t scare most of them away.

Keep Your Vehicle Tidy

Thieves like to window shop! Avoid leaving anything visible in the car. Almost any item that’s visible from the outside – even if you think it is worthless – could be seen as valuable to a thief. Your spare change, sunglasses, even an empty bag (a thief may think there is something inside the bag) could be valuable in the mind of a thief.

Conceal All Proof

Stow your electronics and accessories well out of sight, or just take it along with you. The proof alone might be enough to pique the interest of thieves, including items such as power cords, adapters, and GPS windshield suction-cup mounts. If you remove the suction cup, make sure to wipe the ring off the windshield; it’s a dead giveaway that you own a GPS.

Stash Before You Park

Get in the habit of putting items you want hidden in the trunk of your car before you arrive at your destination. Thieves will linger in busy parking lots looking for you to stash your valuable items.

Park Smart

Park in a busy, well-lit area and avoid concealment from larger vehicles, fences, or foliage. Avoid parking in isolated and poorly lit areas.

Report Break-Ins

If you see a break-in in progress, call 911 immediately! Provide the 911 dispatcher with as much information as possible, such as:

Location – Provide an address, block number, or specific location in a parking lot.

Description of the suspect – Provide as much information as you can, i.e. sex, race, age, height, weight, hair color and length, color and length of facial hair, colors and style of clothing, and identifying marks such as tattoos and piercings.

Direction – If the suspect flees, give the direction of travel. If they flee on a bicycle or in a vehicle, describe the color, make, model, and license plate number, if it is safe to do so!

If you have information regarding the recent break-ins, or have safety concerns, please contact the EWU Police Department and speak to either myself or my staff who are dedicated to serving our community.

