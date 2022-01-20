EWU’s Terrance MacMullan Interviewed on Dungeons and Dragons Podcast

Chances are you may not have pondered the commonalities between a popular fantasy game with quest-seeking and role-playing and the subject of philosophy? But, there are interesting connections.

EWU’s own Terrance MacMullan, professor of philosophy and chair of the Department of English and Philosophy, recently did a Dragon Talk podcast for Dungeons and Dragons and discussed using the popular game to teach philosophy to K-12 students.

MacMullan’s interview ties in EWU’s Department of English and Philosophy, along with the popular GetLit! festival and the Satori Program.