Tentative EWU/UFE Agreement Reached

We are happy to report that on May 5, 2026, UFE and the management negotiation team reached a tentative agreement, including the economic components of the negotiations. We are pleased to have reached this point and thank all parties for their participation throughout the process.

The contract is currently being revised and will be made available to the union so it can be presented to members for ratification. It should be made available to the union today, Monday, May 11, 2026.

Any specific questions from faculty concerning the content of the tentative agreement should be directed to UFE.