Swoop’s Corner is a section of the Eagle Store that buys and resells gently-used Eagle clothing to give it a second life.

To participate, please bring your clean, gently-used Eagle attire to the Eagle Store. The team will assess your clothing and give you a gift card for the items they purchase. It’s that easy!

As the Eagle Store team likes to say, “We’re always in your corner – so, come shop in ours!”