Summer Social at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars: Aug. 19

Summer Social at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars

Join the EWU Alumni Association for a summer evening at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Owned by EWU alumni Mark and Sarah Lathrop, Liberty Lake Wine Cellars provides a unique opportunity to support an alumni-owned business while contributing to the programs and initiatives of the EWU Alumni Association. Guests will enjoy wine, appetizers and an evening at one of Eastern’s own success stories.

A wine tasting flight and appetizers are included with each ticket purchase. Advance registration is required and tickets are available for purchase online. Tickets are non-refundable.

Liberty Lake Wine Cellars is located at 23110 E. Knox Ave. in Liberty Lake.

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