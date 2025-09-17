Submit Your Favorite Recipes For an EWU Tailgate Cookbook

Eastern Washington University is putting together the ultimate tailgate cookbook.

The cookbook will pull together recipes submitted by Eastern’s robust tailgating community along with other alumni, faculty, staff, students and the larger Eagle nation. Recipes submitted throughout the upcoming year will be reviewed. The top picks will be compiled into a published cookbook that’s offered for sale with proceeds benefitting student scholarships.

The project is the brainchild of EWU President Shari McMahan, who collected tailgate cookbooks from other universities over the past few years to gather ideas. The cookbook, a collaboration with the President’s Office and the university’s Alumni Association, Athletics, and University Relations teams, will celebrate Eagle creativity and spirit while raising funds to support student success.

What are we looking for? We’re on the hunt for the best tailgate recipes for drinks, appetizers, main dishes and desserts from our Eagle Nation! We want the boldest, tastiest, most crowd-pleasing dishes you’ve got! (It’s always a bonus if those recipes don’t require hours of laboring over a hot stove.)

If you have a show-stopping, flavor-packed favorite that brings serious game-day energy, please submit your recipe to the Tailgate Cookbook website. There you will find ideas to spark your creativity and tips for creating easy-to-follow instructions. And Go Eags!