Submit Your Exemplary Service Award Nominations

Nominations for the President’s Exemplary Service Awards are due June 1!

Nominations are open through Monday, June 1, for the President’s Exemplary Service Awards.

Four awards will be presented to celebrate excellence across the four strategic plan pillars that reflect EWU’s institutional priorities:

Student Success and Student Experience – For those who enhance retention, support and holistic well-being of our students.

Belonging – Recognizing efforts to foster an equitable and welcoming campus culture.

Regional Anchor / Regional Impact – Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region.

Investing in Our People and Places – Highlighting leadership in sustainability, employee development and workplace culture.

Nomination forms are available on the award webpage and can be submitted by colleagues, students or by self-nomination.

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