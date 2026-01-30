Staff Needed to Help With Commencement Ceremonies

Message sent from President Shari McMahan on Jan. 30, 2026

Dear EWU Staff,

Commencement is the most significant milestone in our students’ journeys, and we invite you to be part of this special celebration! Your support can help create a meaningful and memorable experience for our graduates and their families.

We are looking for staff to assist with the 2026 EWU Commencement Ceremonies, to be held in Cheney at Reese Court, during the following shifts on Friday, June 12 and/or Saturday, June 13. 

  • All Day: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm
    • Shift 1: 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
    • Shift 2: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
    • Shift 3: 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm


Whether you give one shift, multiple shifts, or a full day, your help will make a difference! Commencement staff will assist with greeting guests, guiding graduates, and ensuring a smooth and joyful ceremony.

Sign up here 

Please see the attached “Commencement Pay Information” to learn about how to adjust schedules and coordinate with your supervisor accordingly. If you have questions, please contact HR at hr@ewu.edu.

Thank you for helping us honor and celebrate our graduates. We appreciate your time and dedication to making this a remarkable event!

Best regards,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President, Eastern Washington University

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University