Staff Needed to Help With Commencement Ceremonies

Message sent from President Shari McMahan on Jan. 30, 2026

Dear EWU Staff,

Commencement is the most significant milestone in our students’ journeys, and we invite you to be part of this special celebration! Your support can help create a meaningful and memorable experience for our graduates and their families.

We are looking for staff to assist with the 2026 EWU Commencement Ceremonies, to be held in Cheney at Reese Court, during the following shifts on Friday, June 12 and/or Saturday, June 13.

All Day: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm Shift 1: 7:00 am – 12:00 pm Shift 2: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Shift 3: 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm





Whether you give one shift, multiple shifts, or a full day, your help will make a difference! Commencement staff will assist with greeting guests, guiding graduates, and ensuring a smooth and joyful ceremony.

Sign up here

Please see the attached “Commencement Pay Information” to learn about how to adjust schedules and coordinate with your supervisor accordingly. If you have questions, please contact HR at hr@ewu.edu.

Thank you for helping us honor and celebrate our graduates. We appreciate your time and dedication to making this a remarkable event!

Best regards,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President, Eastern Washington University