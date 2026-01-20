STA Message About Bus Accident

Spokane Transit Authority has asked us to share the following message regarding the unfortunate bus accident that occurred on the University District-to-Cheney campus route (Route 6) this past weekend.

January 20, 2026

Eastern Washington University

Cheney, Washington

Dear EWU Community,

As you have no doubt heard, there was an accident this weekend involving a double-decker coach in Spokane on its way to the University District from Cheney. The bus was off route at 12:14 pm when it collided with the railroad viaduct located at Cedar Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues in downtown Spokane. We are investigating the cause of this accident, and in the interest of safety, we have taken the precaution of pulling our entire double-decker fleet from service during this investigation.

Safety is our highest organizational priority at Spokane Transit, and we value our long-standing partnership with EWU, having transported tens of thousands of Eags over the decades. We currently have seven routes that serve Cheney and EWU, including Routes 6, 66, 68, 661, 662, 663, and 664. All routes continue to operate on regular schedules to meet the mobility needs of the EWU Community and Cheney. While the double deckers are out of service, we are assigning articulated coaches to the 6 and 66 to the greatest extent possible. We acknowledge this may result in overcrowding on some trips. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

Our hearts go out to the passengers and the families of those who were injured, and we are committed to ensuring another accident of this nature does not occur again. Our investigation will assist in identifying any additional safety measures.

We are dedicated to earning and retaining your trust. If you have questions or concerns, please contact us at 509-328-RIDE.

Sincerely,

Karl Otterstrom

Chief Executive Officer