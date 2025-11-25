STA is Offering New Transit App

News release from Spokane Transit (STA) Authority



Spokane Transit (STA) is announcing a new partnership with Transit App, one of the world’s most popular apps for navigating cities by bus, walking, or biking. With more than 40 million downloads worldwide, riders rely on Transit App in communities across North America and over 900 cities worldwide to make public transportation simple, reliable, and stress-free.



Beginning Nov. 4, riders across the Spokane region will receive full access to Transit App’s premium subscription, Royale, unlocking enhanced features and customization tools that help riders plan their trip and track their bus in real-time and more. Royale typically requires paying a subscription fee in other areas, but STA’s partnership ensures these powerful capabilities are available at no direct cost to riders.



“Transit App delivers a seamless and intuitive experience that supports our goal to elevate the customer experience, making riding public transit easier and more intuitive than ever,” said STA Chief Executive Officer Karl Otterstrom. “With full access to premium features, riders using Transit App will be able to plan, pay fare, and navigate throughout Spokane Transit’s regional bus network with confidence.”



Transit App offers advanced rider tools such as:

Real-time GPS bus tracking: View your bus moving in real time to better prepare for departure.

Automatic detour detection: Quickly identify current detours and temporary stops using a live map.

App notifications letting you know of detours, service alerts, and schedule changes before you get to the stop.

Custom locations: Save favorite destinations for fast and convenient routing.

Personalized navigation: Turn-by-turn directions for your full trip, including walking connections.

Tap to pay: Pay fare using smartphone wallet feature

Enhanced user experience: Intuitive design, clear trip information, and customizable screens.

In addition to its premium features, Transit App provides trip planning for walking and biking within the region, giving STA passengers greater flexibility and multimodal trip choices. Riders can also view service alerts and upcoming departures with a single tap, helping them avoid unnecessary wait times and reducing uncertainty at stops.



“This partnership reinforces our continued investment in real-time information and modern digital tools, a key initiative within our strategic plan,” Otterstrom added. “By improving accessibility to reliable trip information, we’re making public transit a more attractive and convenient option for everyone.”



Transit App is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once installed, riders simply open the app within the Spokane region to automatically gain access to Royale features, with no activation code required.



For more information, visit spokanetransit.com/transitapp.