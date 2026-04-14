Join us once again for our third annual Spring Into Action Campus Clean-up Day, from noon–4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at various campus locations.

As we near the end of another academic year, we look forward to the excitement of graduation and welcoming all the visitors to our beautiful campus. This event lets us get our hands a little dirty while ensuring that a visit to the Eastern Campus is an incredible experience for everyone.

Participants can expect to help with activities such as flower bed maintenance, tree planting, and a general walk-through and tidying of campus grounds.

Staff and Faculty can find more details and register to participate online.

Thank you so much for your interest in supporting our third annual Spring into Action – together we can make the campus sparkle!