Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day

Join us once again for our third annual Spring Into Action Campus Clean-up Day, from noon–4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at various campus locations.

As we near the end of another academic year, we look forward to the excitement of graduation and welcoming all the visitors to our beautiful campus. This event lets us get our hands a little dirty while ensuring that a visit to the Eastern Campus is an incredible experience for everyone.

Participants can expect to help with activities such as flower bed maintenance, tree planting, and a general walk-through and tidying of campus grounds.

Staff and Faculty can find more details and register to participate online.

Thank you so much for your interest in supporting our third annual Spring into Action – together we can make the campus sparkle!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University