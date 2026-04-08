Some Indoor Recreation Facilities Are Free To Use This Week

With the smoky conditions predicted to persist for the rest of the week and many events being canceled in the community, Eastern Washington University is making some facilities in the University Recreation Center available to use free of charge.

EWU faculty and staff who need a place to walk but don’t have a URC membership can use the facility’s indoor track 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 7.

The ice skating rink at the URC will be made available to the entire Cheney community 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of this week as well.

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