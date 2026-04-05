Senior Send-Off: June 4

Mark your calendars!

Help Eastern celebrate our graduating Class of 2026 by participating in Senior Send-Off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Our graduates will begin at Showalter Hall and make their symbolic walk back through the Herculean Pillars, marking their transition from students to proud Eastern alumni. Join our campus in celebrating this tradition as we line the walkway and cheer them on with unmistakable Eagle pride.

Following the walk, please stay for a reception with music and a photo booth, taking the opportunity to connect with students and colleagues. Let’s celebrate this milestone together!