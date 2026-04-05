Senior Send-Off: June 4

Mark your calendars!

Help Eastern celebrate our graduating Class of 2026 by participating in Senior Send-Off at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Our graduates will begin at Showalter Hall and make their symbolic walk back through the Herculean Pillars, marking their transition from students to proud Eastern alumni. Join our campus in celebrating this tradition as we line the walkway and cheer them on with unmistakable Eagle pride.

Following the walk, please stay for a reception with music and a photo booth, taking the opportunity to connect with students and colleagues. Let’s celebrate this milestone together!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University